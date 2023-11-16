'I see you talking s**t': N3on fires back at Charli D'Amelio following TikTok star's recent podcast comments

Charli D'Amelio, one of the most popular personalities on TikTok, made headlines lately when she talked about an unpleasant experience when making an appearance on the Jay Shetty show. She was at a party in September 2023 that her boyfriend, music musician Landon Barker, was hosting when she was approached by renowned Kick streamer N3on.

N3on is famous for his outrageous antics and outrageous behavior, but she wasn't ready for him to start hitting on her, especially since her boyfriend was standing right next to her. That, however, was not the end—or even the start—of his pranks involving Charli. N3on stated before the party that he intended to f*ck Charli D'Amelio before the end of the night while attempting to have a sexual encounter with the TikToker on his live stream.

Charli D'Amelio opens up about the incident on Jay Shetty's podcast

Throughout the event, the streamer made a number of inappropriate comments about Charli, saying he wanted to "smack her ass." On a Jay Shetty podcast episode, Charli seemed to talk about her experience with N3on. She described a very similar scenario that happened at a party with her partner, which prompted many listeners to believe that Charli was criticizing N3on.

"I woke up to the most blatantly disrespectful conversation I've really seen in a long time about myself," Charli stated. ” Charli said. “Me and this person were at an event together, and this person introduced themselves. I introduced myself. We tried to be nice. This kid was not nice to me, then went and talked very poorly on me.”

N3on hits back at Charli D'Amelio

N3on is now responding to the TikTok star's comments. N3on publicly attacked Charli in a recent stream, threatening to give her an "uppercut" if he met her in person. He said, "Charli D'Amelio." "“I see you talking sh*t on a podcast. You wouldn't say that to my face, so it's absurd. I'm going to give you an uppercut if I see you. With all due respect, don't bring up me. Please keep my name out of your mouth. However, Charli hasn't responded to N3on's most recent statement as of yet.

Who is N3on?

Indian-American YouTuber turned streamer Rangesh Mutama aka N3on first gained fame on Twitch and YouTube as an NBA 2K content developer. When he first started streaming in 2019, he made the decision to play a variety of NBA 2K titles for more than three years, allocating more than 80% of his total stream time to this activity.

At the moment, N3on has 154K Twitch followers, over 478K YouTube subscribers, and slightly over 26K Kick followers. Nevertheless, Mutama has received a good deal of criticism for using clickbait and sensationalizing his videos, even with his sizable fan base.

