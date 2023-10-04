'I want to see some...': Barstool's Big Cat sparks public outrage with lewd comments on Taylor Swift

Dan Katz, popularly known as Barstool Big Cat, is well renowned for his humorous analysis of all things sports-related, and he uses his podcast 'Pardon My Take' to share his generally regarded viewpoints.

He started working at Barstool Sports in 2012 when he started contributing to the Chicago-based division's blog. Since that time, Big Cat has become recognized as a likable figure in the sports industry. Although Big Cat's opinions can be outspoken, his recent remarks regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shocked several of his fans because of the explicit way he described the supposed relationship.

Big Cat makes obscene comments about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Due to their innovative blending of music and sports for the "ideal" Sunday afternoon, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have generated quite a stir. And their dating news is all we can see everywhere over the internet. Fans can't stop raving about how good they look together and their relationship, but Barstool Big Cat made some obscene comments about them on his podcast.

As a result, many fans corrected Big Cat in the comments section on X, where a video clip was released showing him giving his opinion about the pop singer and NFL great. Big Cat said during his podcast, "You know what, alright, I’ll say this — if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a *** video, I’ll consummate this relationship. I don’t buy it until I see some d—k in va—na. I want to see some p in v… I’ll even take a handjob, that’s fine. IfTaylor Swift is going to be taking over our Sundays, I’m going to need to see a *** tape. These are my demands.”

Travis and Taylor's relationship

Big Cat's remarks follow Swift's second consecutive appearance at Kelce's football game. They have been spotted leaving events together for nights out with their friends, despite the fact that they are merely rumored to be dating. Although their relationship hasn't been formally acknowledged, many people are curious and have been speculating about the rumors.

