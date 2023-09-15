'I was kind of getting disrespected': JiDion reveals reason behind leaving Logan Paul's venture 'Prime'

On the internet, influencers and YouTubers are the subject of several humiliations and dissensions. However, very few people have acquired the degree of popularity that Logan Paul has throughout his career. He began his career on Vine in 2013 and then went on to host a popular pranking channel on YouTube. But after publishing a number of harsh and insensitive pieces, he started to lose the public's trust.

On September 15, 2023, the popular streamer "JiDion" Adams of YouTube made an appearance as a guest on George Janko's podcast, JiDion described why he quit Logan Paul's hydration company, Prime, during their two-hour chat, which also covered his recent spat with the Paul brothers.

JiDion reveals why he left Logan Paul's venture Prime

The content creator claims that he chose to end things because he felt "disrespected.", During the podcast, George Janko brought up some of Logan Paul's remarks from the FLAGRANT episode on his fight with JiDion, which kicked off the conversation. The streamer was then asked by Janko why he left 'Prime'.

To this JiDion replied, "But, you know, when I felt I was kind of getting disrespected, I just wanted to step out. Because it was like... so, I'm already getting s**t for joining Prime, and then, I'm getting s**t in Prime. I'm getting s**t on. I have nothing wrong with anybody at Prime. Like, they all (are) great people."

About 'Prime'

Prime Hydration, which debuted on January 4th, 2022, grabbed market traction very soon. According to the most recent information, KSI and Logan Paul both own 20% of the business. They are not the only proprietors of this successful company.

Logan Paul's beef with Dillon Danis

Since Jake's early attempts to challenge Conor McGregor to a boxing battle just a few years ago, the Paul brothers and Dillon Danis have been at odds. Dillon and Paul are set to face each other in the ring on October 14 under the Prime Card event. Before the bout, Danis hasn’t left a chance and has consistently criticized Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal by sharing pictures of her with other guys, both genuine and fake. As a result, Nina filed a lawsuit against Dillon, seeking a restraining order against him as well as $150,000 in damages.

Logan and Jake have recently been at odds, contrary to how the Paul brothers usually support one another when one of them goes to war. As the tension between Jake and Danis was generating attention, Jake earlier said that he didn't need to protect his brother. He has now intervened to stand up for him and his fiancée, though.

