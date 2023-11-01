'I was mad forever': xQc admits being livid with Twitch streamers' contracts before USD 70 million Kick deal

In the ever-evolving landscape of online content creation and streaming platforms, the financial side of a streamer's success has always been a topic of interest. Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel , a prominent figure in the streaming world, recently shed light on the stark contrast between his past revenue and the earnings of his peers, sparking discussions about fairness and transparency in the industry.

Rising from overwatch pro to streaming stardom

Having transitioned from a professional Overwatch player to a renowned streamer, xQc has seen both the highs and lows of the streaming realm. Despite his immense popularity and massive following, he unveiled surprising revelations regarding his earnings while streaming on Twitch . This revelation came in the wake of his staggering $70 million deal with Kick, a new contender in the streaming service competition, propelling him to a new echelon of wealth and success.

The unequal world of streaming revenue

As reported by Dexerto, during a stream on Kick, xQc expressed his frustration, admitting to being furious about the considerable disparity in earnings compared to his peers, notably mentioning Pokimane. “I was mad,” he said. “I’m gonna say it how it is. I got a ‘sweet deal,’ but I was mad forever. I was furious for years because all my peers at the time were getting massive — they were all on deals like people like Pokimane and sh*t, were all on f*ckin’ bricked up contracts with all guarantees, and they had nothing to do.”

xQc’s disclosure raises concerns about the apparent discrepancies in how streaming contracts are structured and the substantial disparities in compensation among streamers. The revelation catalyzes discussions surrounding the opaque nature of streaming deals and the potential impact on content creators' motivations and efforts.

Implications and industry response

The recent rift between xQc and NICKMERCS, who highlighted mandatory gambling obligations in his Kick contract, further amplifies the ongoing dialogue about the terms and conditions within streaming deals. As these revelations unfold, the community eagerly awaits responses from other streamers involved in these claims, including Pokimane, to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the situation and its implications.

The streaming industry continues to evolve, and with high-profile streamers like xQc shedding light on the intricacies of their contracts and earnings, there's a growing call for greater transparency and equity within the ecosystem. It remains to be seen how these discussions will influence the future landscape of streaming platforms and the terms they offer to content creators.

In conclusion, xQc’s journey from frustration over earnings to signing a groundbreaking deal highlights the complexities and disparities in streaming revenue. The conversation sparked by his revelations underscores the need for more transparent and equitable practices within the streaming industry. As the industry grapples with these revelations, it's likely to witness significant shifts in how streaming deals are structured and how streamers are compensated.

