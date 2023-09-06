'I was really excited...' - Sundar Pichai shares dad's heartwarming reply to his 1st mail from 25 years back

As Google marks its 25th anniversary, CEO Sundar Pichai celebrated the landmark by posting a blog. Mr. Pichai recalled the trip and how he had to wait two days for his father in India to reply to an email he had written from the US. He was describing the period when he was an American student and discovered that his father had received his first email address.

Describing the conversation, Pichai said, “I’ve been thinking a lot about how far technology has come over the last 25 years and how people adapt to it. Years ago, when I was studying in the U.S., my dad — who was back in India — got his first email address. I was really excited to have a faster (and cheaper) way to communicate with him, so I sent a message. And then I waited… and waited. It was two full days before I got this reply: “Dear Mr. Pichai, email received. All is well,”

In the following few sentences, he noted that he was "perplexed by the delay and the formality." He then contacted his father to inquire about the cause of the response. He said that his father had someone at his place of business print out the email, bring it to his attention, and then hand it to him. His father gave instructions for a reply, which the man wrote down and later typed an email to him.

Speaking about the progress in technology over the years, Pichai mentioned how his son exchanges images and texts with his friends faster than the time it would take him just to pull out a phone.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin established the biggest platform Google on September 4th, 1998. To become the most prominent search engine in the world, the corporation encountered several transformations throughout the years. Sundar Pichai, who joined the firm in 2004, achieved Larry Page as CEO in 2015.

