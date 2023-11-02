'I was really scared': Alix Earle opens up on reactions to eating disorder reveal following October breakdown

Alix Earle is a famous influencer with 3 million Instagram followers and 6 million TikTok followers. Because of her captivating content on beauty, fashion, and lifestyle, this emerging star in the social media world went viral.

Even though she's best known for her hilarious storytime videos and "get ready with me" clips, in October 2023, during an episode of her podcast, "Hot Mess with Alix Earle," Earle grabbed the attention of the internet for an entirely other reason.

Earle talked candidly on the show about her "toxic" eating disorder, which she claims began in high school. Owing to her eating disorder, Earle had to drastically limit her food intake and started puking whenever she had to share a meal with others.

Alix Earle claims receiving comolete opposite reaction

She wasn't able to change her perspective on eating until she was a college student, and she expressed her gratitude to her friends for their support in becoming well. Audiences all across the internet were moved by Earle's story, and many expressed gratitude to the influencer for sharing her eating disorder struggle.

However, Earle claims that after discussing the topic, she wasn't prepared for the amount of support she got. In a statement to Page Six, the influencer stated that she had fully anticipated getting a barrage of criticism instead.

Earle said, “Before ever opening up online, I was really scared that the response would be negative, and it’s honestly just been the opposite. It’s been super positive and I think I found a great community through it.”

"Finding other people who face the same challenges is also incredibly therapeutic for me, so I would encourage people to open up about whatever it is they're going through online," she continued. "Because you never know how much of an impact that will have on people."

Although Earle acknowledges that it's ultimately up to each person to determine how much of themselves they want to expose online, she claims that talking about her difficulties helped her progress.

Who is Alix Earle?

The 22-year-old University of Miami marketing student Alix Earle has amassed a sizable fan base on social media sites like Instagram and TikTok. Alix is originally from New Jersey and comes from a fascinating family with a history of fame.

Alix Earle, who joined TikTok in 2020 has content that is diverse and includes vlogs that highlight her everyday life, her favorite Amazon finds, her purchases from Erewhon, updates on her acne battle, and talks about the difficulties she has in college.

