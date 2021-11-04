ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India defeats Afghanistan by 66 runs, registers first win in the tournament

After facing two consecutive defeats, team India has finally registered its first victory in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament. Beating Afghanistan by 66 runs, the team in blue displayed a world-class performance in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 3.

Speaking of the match, the Indian batsmen thrashed Afghanistan’s bowlers with Rohit Sharma collecting 74 runs out of 47 balls. Followed by KL Rahul who put up 69 runs on the board in 48 deliveries. Hardik Pandya was also seen at his batting best as he earned 35 runs for his team in mere 13 balls. When it came to bowling, even the spinners of the team were at their destructive best as Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin picked 3 wickets between themselves. Mohammad Shami emerged as a star bowler today as he took 3 wickets of his own.

Virat Kohli led team curated a whooping 210 runs on the scoreboard for Afghanistan to chase. Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from the rival team tried their best but ended up tasting defeat on the UAE soil. In the end, Afghanistan managed to make only 177 runs with the loss of 7 wickets that saw India claiming its first victory by 66 runs. Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma emerged to be the player of the match in the end.

On the points table, Afghanistan still remains in the second position with 2 wins, while Pakistan leads the group with 4 victories. Speaking of India, the team in blue are in the 4th position with one win and 2 losses. Next, Virat Kohli’s team is gearing up to take on Scotland in the match that is scheduled to be held on November 5 in Dubai.

