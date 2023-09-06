'If you get Eminem to agree': Logan Paul will offer massive incentive to Akon if he gets rapper on Impaulsive

Logan Paul is one of the most popular names in the world of YouTube and is also becoming one of the prominent names in influencer boxing. With almost five million YouTube subscribers, Logan Paul & Mike Majlak's podcast Impaulsive has had a meteoric rise in popularity over the past several years.

The podcast has welcomed notable guests like The Chainsmokers and Bear Grylls, among others. In a recent episode on September 5 featuring Akon, Logan Paul made a unique proposition. He pledged to grant the rapper a stake in his beverage company, Prime, if Akon could persuade Eminem to join as a co-host.

Logan Paul promises to give Akon equity in Prime

Logan and Mike claimed that Eminem was their dream guest for their podcast when they started talking about it. This is when Akon joked about it and said, “Eminem? He would definitely do it. Have you reached out to him? He would definitely do this show. I’m [going to] reach out to him, he would definitely do this show. Akon referred to Paul's podcast content and said that he believes Eminem would do your show." After this, Paul promises Akon to give him equity in Prime if he would Eminem to co-host the podcast.

Since its debut in 2022, Prime has had a meteoric rise in popularity among users worldwide and has generated tens of millions of dollars in revenue. The business just introduced Glowberry as its newest flavor, so it doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Who is Mike Majlak?

Mike Majlak has over 2.75 million subscribers on his vlog channel and is a published author, vlogger, and co-host of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE show. One of Logan's closest friends, Majlak has been a regular on the podcast for many episodes.

Logan Paul's fight with Dillon Danis

On October 14, 2023, a six-round exhibition boxing bout between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis is scheduled. Both boxers have up their verbal attacks and mind tricks on one another in preparation for the eagerly anticipated showdown. Things have gotten worse since they are now attacking one another very personally.

