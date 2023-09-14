'Ignores the 289 real ones' - Dillon Danis sends brutal rebuttal to Logan Paul's 'you wanna be me' jibe

Logan Paul and even Paul's fiancée, Nina Adgal, have been slammed by Dillon Danis since the fight between Danis and Paul was officially confirmed. Danis has been quite active on social media and posting pictures of Nina Adgal with other men while taking a dig at Logan Paul.

After constant posts by Danis, Agdal actually served a restraining order and a lawsuit against him. But that hasn't stopped him from posting or from calling her and Paul out. As part of the promotion for their fight on October 14, Dillon Danis and Logan Paul squared off.

Dillon Danis replies to Logan Paul's accusation of photoshopping Nina Adgal's pictures

The intensity of the buildup to the battle peaked during the press conference when the two competitors confronted one another and got into an intense exchange. Paul's fiancée, Agdal, was brought up during the face-off, where Paul said to Danis, “You want to be me so badly, you're photoshopping pictures of me and my fiance. Brother. I'm talking about the Photoshop."

To this Danis replied, “We're at 75 now? That's 75 guys she's been with. Those are not photoshopped bro, those are real. Google it. Haven't you googled it?" Paul shares this video of their face-off and their exchange about the photoshopped pictures on his X account. The video also showed the actual pictures which Danis had photoshopped along with the caption, “Those are not photoshopped bro”. Danis who is quite active, reposted the video on his X and wrote, “Logan chooses 4 clearly photoshopped ones but ignores the 289 real ones.”

Paul and Danis' bet

During the faceoff, they created a very unusual bet among their trash-talking. The bet stipulated that Dillon Danis would be named the best man at Logan Paul's wedding ceremony to Nina Agdal if he defeated Paul. Logan Paul, on the other hand, would take home the full prize money if he were to win the competition. Paul stated that he would formalize this agreement with a contract to ensure its validity and commitment.

While some people feel that the rivalry is just a publicity ploy to attract more viewers, others say that the two are truly at odds. Regardless of the true nature of their rivalry, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have been able to capture the interest of their respective fan bases and keep the anticipation for their confrontation high.

