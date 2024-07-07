‘I'll jump in the race’: MrBeast eyes US Presidency; cites age limit as a barrier

MrBeast, a YouTube sensation known for his generous charity work and viral challenges, has sparked speculation that he might enter politics. However, he faces a huge obstacle: he is too young under US law to run for president.

MrBeast hinted at a possible presidential bid

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, caused a stir on social media when he hinted at a potential presidential run. The 25-year-old, known for his extravagant giveaways and charitable efforts, expressed his interest in a tweet on July 6. The tweet quickly went viral, gaining over 15 million views in just hours.

However, MrBeast's plans face legal challenges. Current US laws require presidential candidates to be at least 35 years old. MrBeast addressed this barrier humorously, saying, "If we lower the age to run for president I’ll jump in the race". His lighthearted approach to the issue resonated with his audience, many of whom expressed strong support for his potential candidacy.

MrBeast's global impact through philanthropic efforts

MrBeast's consideration of a political career follows his global impact through philanthropy. In an influential video released on June 29, he documented the construction of 100 homes in El Salvador and Jamaica, which received more than 80 million views. The video's popularity showed his ability to rally millions behind social causes, fueling speculation about his political ambitions.

The prospect of MrBeast running for president has energized his young fan base. Comments flooded his social media posts, with many supporters claiming that he could "beast" the competitors. One prominent comment read "MrBeast for President," indicating strong backing for his candidacy among young voters disillusioned with traditional political figures.

MrBeast's rise from teenage video creator to YouTube's most subscribed user has been marked by exponential growth and influence. He is from Greenville, North Carolina, and first gained attention in 2017 with his viral "counting to 100,000" video. Since then, his channel has grown into a powerhouse of engaging content, with each video receiving hundreds of millions of views.

As MrBeast considers a presidential run, his influence on digital culture and philanthropy remains unparalleled. Whether or not he meets the age requirement for the presidency, his impact on shaping online discourse and mobilizing youth participation is undeniable.

