'I’m available'; Andrew Tate's brother Tristan puts himself in contention for James Bond's role

Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate rose to fame by bragging on social media about their opulent lifestyles. After their arrest in December of last year, their lives were completely flipped upside down. The Tate brothers are now concentrating on growing their wealth through internet business podcasts and other endeavors after their release.

Tristan Tate, Andrew Tate's younger brother, may not have attained the same degree of celebrity as "Cobra," but he's certainly no stranger to igniting controversy. Tristan Tate is known for expressing outspoken opinions on a variety of topics. Tristan Tate, who already has millions of fans in the genre, took to Twitter and expressed that he wants to collaborate with renowned director Christopher Nolan on a rumored James Bond movie.

ALSO READ: Why is Andrew Tate famous and how did he become rich? Here's everything you need to know

Tristan Tate wants to play the role of James Bond

Tristan Tate, who has more than 2 million followers on social media, is always updated with what's happening around him. Recently, internet rumors stated that Christopher Nolan was in talks to helm two James Bond films. Tristan Tate took advantage of the chance to establish himself as a top candidate for the main role in the venerable franchise by laying down the challenge. He uploaded pictures of himself and wrote the following caption for them, “I’m available for filming Mr. Nolan."

Tate regularly presents a Bond-like persona on his social media pages. His fans occasionally call him Bond as well. This may have been Tate's motivation for taking on the role. Tate cannot leave Romania at the moment due to legal issues he is currently dealing with. He has an extremely low chance of getting the role. Despite that, Tate gave it a go.

About Tristan Tate

Tristan Tate is an online sensation, a two-time European Kickboxing champion, and most known for being the brother of Andrew Tate, a contentious influencer and four-time world champion kickboxer. Tristan Tate is all about the lifestyle, which is evident in the gatherings he throws, the cigars he smokes, the vehicles he drives, and his adoration of suits. Tate was raised in Luton, the place where their mother was born.

Many restaurants and casinos are owned by Tristan Tate. He has established a lucrative career for himself. Tate has also appeared in a lot of television shows and enjoys a sizable following on social media sites including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Tate has contributed a lot of commentary to many sporting events. Tate has several properties throughout numerous nations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What happened to Andrew Tate? Controversial influencer reprieved from house arrest but can’t leave Romania