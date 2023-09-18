'I’m trying to put a million down...': KSI willing to bet on himself for Tommy Fury fight

The highly awaited fight between KSI and Fury is right around the corner, following Tommy Fury's victory against Jake Paul earlier this year, which handed the influencer his first-ever boxing loss. With them finally going at it on October 14, the British YouTube sensation hopes to do what his opponent Jake Paul couldn't and knock out Fury once and for all to prove he's the best fighter on the scene.

As per Dexerto, both KSI and Tommy joined Adin Ross for a face-to-face on his September 16 Kick webcast, ahead of the biggest influencer boxing event we've seen to date.

KSI has stated that he is betting $1 million to defeat Tommy Fury

Adin questioned KSI how confident he was before Fury joined the call, and the YouTuber responded by saying he was willing to bet his money where his mouth is and stake $1 million on him to win the fight reported by Dexerto. "If you're very confident in yourself, I'll put up some money, you know? Then I'll get you a watch or anything," the streamer said.

"So nah, like I'm trying to put a million dollars down on myself," KSI admitted. According to Dexerto, the YouTuber claimed that the mechanics of making such a massive bet are proving challenging. "First of all, a lot of the things, trying to put in that amount, just won't let me," he explained. "They're only about 5,000."

KSI admitted he is willing to bet whatever he can on himself

Adin wondered if it was legal for KSI to gamble on himself. The YouTuber claimed it was completely legal, though he did state that he couldn't wager on a specific round of the fight as reported by Dexerto. "I can bet on myself," said KSI. "I simply cannot bet on the round." So, sure, I suppose I'll have to try to find a method to accomplish it through people or whatever."

"But then it's just dodgy, so I'm like I don't know if I want to just do it or if I just leave it," he added. "I'm just going to put on whatever I can.”

