In PICS: Ice Cube hits back at Elon Musk with hilarious meme after latter's X post involving rapper

Elon Musk, who just renamed Twitter X, is no stranger to using his social media site to share memes. Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to tweet a meme mocking famed rapper Ice Cube. Everything was well until the rapper clapped back, sending the Internet into a frenzy. Elon initially uploaded a meme image, and then, in the same manner, the same rapper took a vicious hit at Elon. Here’s what happened.

Elon Musk grabs headlines after his post aimed at Ice Cube

As per The Wrap, Elon Musk on Twitter initially tweeted a meme on Ice Cube using a collage. One image depicted the rapper, while the other depicted a drink of water. Elon captioned the meme: "Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, do you feel old yet?" hinting that the rapper has melted. Elon Musk's attempt to embarrass the rapper did not go very well with the latter, who quickly responded with a savage retort.

Ice Cube used the same approach to upload an image of an old Twitter logo on the left-hand side and a dumpster on fire on the right. Cube captioned the meme image: "Remember Twitter? Is this it? Do you feel stupid yet?" According to The Wrap, the internet couldn't stop praising Ice Cube for his incredible comeback, with the majority of social media users claiming the rapper clearly won this round.

Musk and his wry sense of humor

Musk has become well-known for his caustic sense of humor on X (formerly Twitter), where he routinely shares memes and jokes. However, some of his tweets have gotten him in trouble, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) famously fining him for allegedly misleading investors about taking Tesla private in 2018.

Ice Cube and Elon Musk have both shown to be Twitter forces to be reckoned with. The two icons have become emblems of the power of social media in the current world, with millions of followers and a talent for entertaining their audiences with clever quips and memes.

