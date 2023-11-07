In Pictures: iJustine aka Justine Ezarik shows staggering 16 year difference between Apple Headquarters visits

Justine Ezarik, as iJustine, has taken over the internet with her attractive online presence and entertaining content. Her recent post on X (Formerly Twitter) from her visit to Apple Headquarters shows a staggering 16-year difference. iJustine's path from lifecaster to YouTube celebrity is nothing short of astounding, with over a billion views on her channel.

Early beginnings in lifecasting

Justine rose to prominence as a lifecaster in the early 2000s, engaging with her audience via her Justin.tv channel, ijustine.tv. Lifecasting was a revolutionary idea at the time, allowing viewers to follow her day-to-day activities in real time. Because of her unusual method, she has been dubbed a "lifecasting star" and one of the internet's most prominent lifecasters.

One of the important points in Justine's journey to stardom was her viral video recording her "300-page iPhone bill." Following the release of the first iPhone in 2007, her amusing critique of the lengthy bill gained international prominence. This video rapidly went viral, earning her a $5,000 reward from the video-hosting service Revver.

Transition to YouTube stardom

iJustine's internet presence went beyond YouTube. She was a popular Twitter user with over 1.8 million followers and appeared on series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Criminal Minds, and The Bold and the Beautiful. In 2016, she worked as an advisor to Arnold Schwarzenegger on the reality show "The New Celebrity Apprentice."

iJustine's main claim to fame was her YouTube channel, where she evaluated numerous electronic items, with a special emphasis on Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. Her engaging personality and love for technology drew millions of people to her channel, and she quickly earned followers and views.

From lifecaster to Forbes-recognized influencer

Justine grew raised as the oldest of three sisters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Pittsburgh Technical Institute in 2004 and worked in graphic design and video editing before starting her career as a lifecaster and YouTuber. She has adapted to the changing terrain of internet content development throughout the years.

Justine Ezarik's rise from lifecasting to YouTube celebrity demonstrates her versatility and inventiveness. Her accomplishments include being named one of Forbes' Top Tech/Business Influencers in 2017 and having her YouTube channel garner over a billion views. She is still a well-known character in the worlds of online entertainment and technology.

