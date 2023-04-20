India leaves China behind; Becomes the most populous nation with 142.9 crore people

China was always known for its highest population. But earlier today, India surpassed China to become the world's most populous nation, according to the United Nations data. The news has surprised netizens. India has taken the first spot with 142.86 crore people while China is now in the second spot with a population of 142.57 crore.

According to the data from the UN agency, 25 per cent of India's population is in the 0-14 age bracket while 18 per cent in the 10-19 age group. Twenty-six per cent of India's population is in the 10-24 age bracket, 68 per cent is in the 15-64 age bracket and seven per cent is above 65 years of age. Reports also claim that Kerala and Punjab have an older population while Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have a younger population.

According to India Today, several studies claim that India's population is expected to grow for nearly three decades before it peaks at 165 crore. The study suggests that it will then start to decline. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India's representative Andrea Wojnar shared, "India's 1.4 billion people must be seen as 1.4 billion opportunities. As the country with the largest youth cohort — its 254 million youth (15-24 years) — and can be a source of innovation, new thinking and lasting solutions."

The UN official also talked about ensuring gender equality, empowerment and advancing greater bodily autonomy for women and girls. Andrea Wojnar said, "Women and girls should be at the centre of sexual and reproductive policies and programmes. When rights, choices and equal value of all people are truly respected and held, only then can we unlock a future of infinite possibilities."