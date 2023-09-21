India suspends visa services for Canadians as tensions escalate: Here’s what we know so far

According to a statement released by BLS International Services on Thursday, Indian visa services in Canada have been halted till further notice. After being temporarily removed the warning has now been reinstated. The statement read, "Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice."

The move is being taken in the midst of deteriorating ties between India and Canada after the murder of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The expulsion of top diplomats on a tit-for-tat basis this week followed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim that India was involved in the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India's move comes after Canada's allegations in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijja

The suspension came after an alert issued by India on Wednesday urging its residents living in Canada to proceed with the utmost caution in light of escalating anti-Indian activities and "politically-condoned hate crimes." Indian students in particular have been urged to take great precautions and maintain vigilance.

According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his government is looking into "credible allegations" that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Nijjar on June 18, when he was shot and killed in front of a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia. This comes after the "not so pleasant" discussion about the Khalistani issue between the prime ministers of India and Canada during the G20 meeting in Delhi earlier this month.

India has however denied any involvement in the murder and dismissed the accusations as ridiculous. Both nations' actions reflect a tit-for-tat dynamic in their diplomatic relations, and this looks to be intensifying the situation even further. As Canada expels an Indian diplomat, India expels a Canadian diplomat in return.

India has responded by claiming that Canada was attempting to "shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists" who had received shelter there. In response to calls by Sikh separatists in Western nations for Khalistan, or a separate Sikh country, the Indian government has frequently reacted strongly. A number of pro-Khalistan protests and rallies have taken place in Canada, which has the most Sikhs outside of Punjab.

