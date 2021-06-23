India Vs New Zealand WTC Final: Kane Williamson’s team crowned World Champions, Virat Kohli & co runners up

World Test Championship Final Update: New Zealand crowned the first ever World Champion of Test Cricket. The Indian team grabs the second spot followed by Australia and England. Details

The maiden World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was a roller coaster ride. Though there were constant interruptions from rains on multiple days, we finally have a result in hand. It’s New Zealand, who have been crowned the World Test Champions, as they scored a victory over India. Chasing 139 runs in the final innings, the New Zealand cricket team looked in complete command from the word go in the chase. While Captain Kane Williamson was leading from the front playing a steady knock of 52 runs in 89 balls, it was Ross Taylor who boasted the confidence initially by starting off rather aggressively and ended up scoring 47 in 100 balls.

Both the batsmen were in complete control of the game, putting their experience to the right use in this pressure game. New Zealand chased 139 with ease in 45.5 overs at the loss of just two wickets. From the Indian batting attack, wicket keeper Rishabh Pant was the top scorer at 41 followed by opener, Rohit Sharma at 30. It was a no show from Indian captain, Virat Kohli, in both the innings. The Indian batsmen collapsed against the storm of New Zealand pacers, as Tim Southee topped with 4 wickets, followed by Trend Boult with 3 wickets. As far as Indian bowling attack was concerned, Ashwin topped the list with 2 wickets, whereas all other bowlers remained wicketless in the second innings.

Even on the fifth day, the ball was showing some movement off the pitch and the bowlers also got some support from the weather. The World Test Championship Final kicked off with New Zealand winning the toss and putting India to bat first. While both the teams were more or less on par in the first innings, it was the second innings that made all the difference with an all round show by Kane Williamson’s team, making Kiwi’s the first ever World Champion of Test Cricket. India are runners up in the championship, followed by Australia and England respectively.

The wait for India to win an ICC trophy under Virat Kohli’s captainship however continues.

