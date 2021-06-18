India vs New Zealand WTC Final Update: Rain delays start of the battle between Virat Kohli & Kane Williamson

The game was expected to start at 3 pm IST. However, the cancellation of the first session suggests that the play might start around 6 pm IST if the rains stop. Details

It's heartbreaking news for the cricket fans across the globe who have been waiting for the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand. The news coming in from Southampton (England) is that the opening session on the first day of this five-day test match has been washed out due to rains. The ground has been under covers due to constant showers at the venue and what adds on to the vows is the fact that there is rain forecast for the upcoming days too.

The game was expected to start at 3 pm IST. However, the cancellation of the first session suggests that the play might start around 6 pm IST if the rains stop. The official social media handle of the BCCI gave an update to the fans about the cancellation of the first session on Twitter. “Good morning from Southampton. We are just over an hour away from the scheduled start of play but It continues to drizzle here. The match officials are on the field now. Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21,” the official handle tweeted today.

This was said to be a face-off between the Indian Captain, Virat Kohli and the New Zealand Captain, Kane Williamson. In 2020, India lost a Test Series to New Zealand, which was a part of WTC. The last time they faced each other in a do or die match was the World Cup 2019 semi-final. Interestingly, even that game was hit by the rains and India lost the match in a nail biting finish. It’s the game that broke millions of hearts in India as Dhoni got run out in the death overs in this crucial run chase. The India Playing XI for the first ever World Test Championship Final are – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammad Shami.

