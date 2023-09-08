India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 preview: Injury news, probable lineups, and other details

The Super Fours of Asia Cup 2023 is about to witness one of the most anticipated cricket clashes, India versus Pakistan, in Colombo. The prior group stage match saw these arch-rivals washed out, but now they are preparing to go head-to-head once again on September 10th at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

During their last interaction in the current series, on September 2nd, it was India's captain, Rohit Sharma, who won the coin toss paving the way for India to bat first. Considering the recent pattern, we may see Sharma winning the toss against Pakistan's Babar Azam again, however, one never knows.

The good news for India lies in Rahul's improving form, as noted by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. However, his absence in the wicketkeeping drill on Thursday has raised eyebrows. This could potentially pave the way for Ishan Kishan to continue his run in the Pakistan match while Rahul waits for his turn.

It's anticipated that India will largely maintain their lineup as in the last match in Kandy, leaving a choice between Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur. In contrast, Pakistan will likely stick with their previous lineup utilized last September. A possible switch could be Mohammad Nawaz for Faheem Ashraf, should the conditions favor swing bowling.

The probable lineups include:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz/Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

India vs. Pakistan to hold a reserve day?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an addition of a reserve day to the Super Four's India vs. Pakistan game in the Asia Cup, due on September 10th. This is the solitary match, apart from the final, that will have a contingency day in place. Fans are hence advised by the PCB to retain their tickets, in case this day comes into use.

The rain had caused a no-show in Pallekele when both teams previously clashed in the ongoing Asia Cup. Adverse weather also briefly showed up during India's first international match against Nepal at the same ground, but it wasn't unfaltering, hence permitting India to pursue a 23-over chase, and they seized it to progress into the Super Four.

The battle between India and Pakistan on Sunday faces a looming threat from rain, with prospects of precipitation scaling up to 90%. If the weather improves, fans could witness a comeback from Jasprit Bumrah, India's leading bowler, who had been absent from the Nepal match due to his child's birth.

