India vs Pakistan ODIs Records: A look at the intense rivalry spanning decades

India vs. Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 is anticipated to be one of the biggest face-offs in the tournament. At the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, the much-anticipated match is set to take place on Saturday, September 2nd. We look at the head-to-head statistics between India and Pakistan as the legendary rivalry is poised to add a new chapter today.

In one-day international matches, Pakistan has traditionally outperformed India. The Men in Green have prevailed 73 times in the 132 One-Day Internationals between the two sides. Indian teams have defeated Pakistan in 55 ODIs. Let's take a look at the ODI records between these teams!

India vs. Pakistan ODI Records

Pakistan has typically had the advantage in head-to-head records in ODI cricket, the format in which the two countries will square off today, while India dominated in the previous ten years. India prevailed in 10 of the 14 games the two teams played between 2010 and 2020. 132 One-Day Internationals have been played between the two teams, with Pakistan winning 73 and India winning 55. Up till 2013, there were 17 bilateral ODI series played, with Pakistan winning 11 and India just 5. India is the undisputed leader in T20I matches.

In their last 12 games, they have won nine of them, including the game that India won in the 2007 T20 World Cup after a bowl-out. There have been 58 Test matches between two teams, and 38 of them have ended in draws. India took nine victories, while Pakistan won 11. Furthermore, 7 games were drawn, leaving the two teams' head-to-head series level at 4-4.

India vs. Pakistan (Asia Cup)

In the Asia Cup, India has a superior head-to-head record than Pakistan has overall. India has triumphed in seven of the 13 ODI Asia Cup matches in which the two nations have faced off. Pakistan, on the other hand, five times won came trumps. Both times that the two sides faced off against one another during the last men's ODI Asia Cup (in 2018), India prevailed.

Top scorers in ODI's (India vs Pakistan)

Sachin Tendulkar has scored 2526 runs in 67 innings in ODIs between the two sides. With 2403 runs in 64 innings, former Pakistani captain Inzamam-ul-Haq leads the team in scoring. Wasim Akram has taken 60 wickets in the rivalry's ODI games, while Anil Kumble has taken 54, placing him first for India.



Who do you think will win the biggest clash between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023? Let us know your predictions in the comments!

