India Vs Sri Lanka second T20 International postponed after Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID 19

All the cricket fans, here is a piece of the sad news that is coming in from Srilanka. Indian cricketer, Krunal Pandya has tested COVID-19 positive, and this has forced the second T20 International between Indian and Sri Lanka, which was scheduled for today, to be postponed by a day. The Board Of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their Twitter handle to break this news to the fans. BCCI has further informed that the entire Indian team is undergoing further RT-PCR tests to make sure that the infection does not spread further. The third T20I will be played on July 29 as scheduled.

According to reports in NDTV, the medical teams have identifies 8 players to be close contacts. BCCI later released a press note which read, "Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts. The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.” BCCI in their tweet wrote, “NEWS : Krunal Pandya tests positive. Second Sri Lanka-India T20I postponed to July 28. The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.”

Check it out:

NEWS : Krunal Pandya tests positive. Second Sri Lanka-India T20I postponed to July 28. The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.#SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

For the unversed, India and Sri Lanka are facing off in a three-match T20I series in Colombo. India is leading by 1-0 in it. All the matches are being played behind closed doors at the R Premadasa Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, India had defeated the hosts 2-1 in the three-match One-Day International series.

