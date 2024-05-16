Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri announces retirement; confirms playing last international match in June

India's football icon and captain, Sunel Chhetri, announced via a social media post that he will be retiring in the month of June.

By Marita Pinto
Published on May 16, 2024  |  12:25 PM IST |  410
(Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Sunil Chhetri
Key Highlight
  • Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri announced his decision to retire from international football
  • Chhetri will play his last match after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6

Football legend Sunil Chhetri of India announced on Thursday that he will be retiring from international football following the FIFA World Cup qualification match on June 6 against Kuwait, capping off an incredible 20-year career.

Sunil Chhetri announces his retirement on social media

On Thursday morning, the captain of the national team announced his decision in a video that was uploaded to social media. Against Afghanistan in Guwahati in March, Chhetri made his 150th appearance for India and scored a goal. Nevertheless, India lost that match 1-2. With four points, India is presently second in Group A, behind leaders Qatar. Since making his international debut in 2005, Chhetri has netted 94 goals for his nation.


Sunil Chhetri's to retire after illustrious 20-year football career

Sunil Chhetri will hang up his boots at the place where he started his elite football career for Mohun Bagan. After earning the most caps for his country, Chhetri became one of the most important Indian football players. He currently ranks fourth in the all-time rankings of international goals, behind only Lionel Messi, Ali Daei, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

For quite some time now, Sunil Chhetri has served as the face of Indian football, solidifying his status as one of the game's greatest players in both India and the entire globe. In fact, FIFA's latest documentary, Captain Fantastic, which can be streamed on FIFA+, has recognized Chhetri's incredible story.


In 2019, Chhetri—who has won multiple awards with the senior football team—was bestowed with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honor in India. Sunil Chhetri received the Khel Ratna Award, India's greatest sporting distinction, in 2021 from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. He was the first football player to ever get this esteemed honor. Chhetri will always be remembered for putting Indian football on the world map and inspiring millions of budding footballers in the country.

Know more about Sunil Chhetri

What is Sunil Chhetri's age?
Sunil Chhetri was born on 3 August 1984.
Who is Sunil Chhetri's wife?
Sunil Chhetri has been married to Sonam Bhattacharya since December 2017.
