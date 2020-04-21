Indian origin doctor's last texts to her daughter before succumbing to COVID 19 is heartbreaking

An Indian origin doctor's final words with her daughter before losing her battle with Coronavirus has been doing rounds on the internet and it is really heartbreaking. Read on for details of the same.

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the lives of many people around the world. Its further heartbreaking to hear that the doctors, nurses and health workers who have been working tirelessly to combat the situation fall prey to the deadly virus themselves. One such case has happened again in the United States with an Indian origin doctor named Madhvi Aya. She got infected while performing her duties at the hospital. The 61-year old lady was kept at a facility near her residence.

Unfortunately, she was still not able to meet her husband or 18-year old daughter for all the obvious reasons. The braveheart lost her battle to Coronavirus later on and left for her heavenly abode. However, Madhvi’s last texts to her daughter have now been doing rounds on the internet and they are not only heartbreaking but also reveal the untold story of the woman and her final stage of fight with the deadly virus.

As per numerous reports, she had informed her family members about the unbearable chest pain that she had and how she is not able to recover how it should have been. A screenshot of Madhvi Aya’s conversation with her daughter has gone viral in which the latter says that she misses her and also encourages her not to lose hope. However, by that time, the former’s texts had become shorter for reasons that are known to everyone. Her last words were ‘love you’ and ‘mom be back.’ As of now, it is not yet known how Madhvi got infected at the hospital.

Credits :New York Times

