This Indian restaurant in UK sets up an almost impossible task: Finish a 7kg thali in 1 hour

Not even restaurants in India have such a bizarre challenge! Do you think if you ever participated in a food challenge, you would win or at least make an impression. Well, this 'Grand Thali' challenge by an Indian restaurant in the UK will prove you wrong. A restaurant in Ashton, Greater Manchester, has challenged food lovers to compete for the Grand Thali challenge. The restaurant named Lily's Vegetarian Indian Cuisine has been making headlines for its challenge.

If you think you can devour an insane amount of food, think again! Because this challenge is definitely not for the faint hearted. The Grand Thali includes an assortment of 50 dishes that are served on a 24-inch platter. The overall weight of the thali comes up to a massive 7kg. If you take up the challenge, you have to try finishing it in a span of one hour.

From snacks and rotis to sabjis and desserts, the grand thali includes almost everything you can think of. There are around eight varieties of rotis, three types of rice, 16 curries and sabji, three dips, six desserts, two lassis, and two savoury snacks, reported ndtv. While it is definitely a royal feast, it does not come cheap. The thali is priced at £35 which approximately costs Rs 3,611.

Recently, three foodies took on the challenge and 39-year-old Josh Sanders emerged at the top as he managed to eat three kilograms' worth of food. However, he too couldn't finish it and had to accept defeat. Do you think you would be able to eat such a massive Indian thali? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Haryana CM announces Rs 4 crore reward for wrestler Ravi Kumar Dhaiya