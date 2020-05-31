Indian restaurant in US catches fire, Owner says, 'Let my building burn' as he wants justice for George Floyd

There have been massive protests over the death of George Floyd in different parts of the US with buildings and cars being set ablaze at multiple locations.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, US, has led to an outrage all over America and attracted global attention. There have been massive protests in different parts of the US with buildings and cars being set ablaze at multiple locations. One such establishment that caught fire was an Indian restaurant named Gandhi Mahal just metres away from the Third Precinct headquarters of the Minneapolis Police Department. The restaurant owners, who are of Bangladeshi-origin, have responded to the protests and the burning in a manner that has won many hearts on social media.

In response to his hotel being gutted, owner Ruhel Islam's 18-year-old daughter Hafsa Islam wrote, "Hello everyone! Thank you to everyone for checking in. Sadly Gandhi Mahal has caught fire and has been damaged. We won’t loose hope though, I am so greatful for our ￼neighbors who did their best to stand guard and protect Gandhi Mahal, Youre efforts won’t go unrecognized. Don’t worry about us, we will rebuild and we will recover."

She further quoted her father and said, "This is Hafsa, Ruhel’s daughter writing, as I am sitting next to my dad watching the news, I hear him say on the phone; “ let my building burn, Justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail”. Gandhi Mahal May have felt the flames last night, but our firey drive to help protect and stand with our community will never die! Peace be with everyone. #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #BLM."

The post received a whole lot of praise and love on social media as netizens hailed the family for showing their support and being kind in these trying times. Netizens have also started a crowd funding campaign to get the restaurant up and running as soon as possible.

