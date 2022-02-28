Indian students face torture at Ukraine border, reveal they're not being allowed to cross over

The Russia-Ukraine crises has resulted in several Indian students seeking shelter and help to return to India amid the war-like situation. According to a recent NDTV report, several Indian students who have been trying to leave Ukraine through alternative routes are not being allowed to cross over the Ukraine border.

Mansi Chaudhary, an Indian student, told the news channel that students are being tortured. "Situation is getting worse day by day. What is happening is they are torturing us. Indian students are being tortured. They are not allowing us to cross over to Poland. Even women students are being harassed. They are being pulled by their hair and hit with rods. Some women students have suffered fractures and injuries."

Chaudhary, who was at the Ukraine border in a car for three days trying to cross over, said, "Indian embassy diplomats are helping us with food and shelter. Border guards are not letting us cross. If someone tries to cross, they attack them with rods. They are punching them in the faces. Yesterday, they also opened fire." She eventually returned and revealed that she will she try another route maybe through the Hungary or Romania route.

Another Indian named Deeksha Pandey, a senior resident in neurology at Sumy National University, elaborated on her 'devastating' experience to NDTV.

She said, "Advisories say that there are certain train schedules from Kyiv to respective western cities but is the situation appropriate to travel. It is so risky. We are not able to get groceries for ourselves, how are we expected to travel from city to city in such a critical situation. Is there no importance for our life or something. And sometimes they say stay wherever you are. What are we supposed to do. Who are we supposed to trust here. No one is here to guide us in proper manner."

India's efforts to evacuate students and its people continues in Ukraine. On Sunday, 27 Feburary, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi announced a dedicated Twitter handle to help students get assistance and evacuate on a speedy basis from Ukraine.

The efforts have been titled Operation Ganga and the Twitter handle "OpGanga Helpline @opganga." India has also set up 24x7 Control Centres to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovak Republic.

