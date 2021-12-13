The 70th Miss Universe competition took place at Eilat, Israel on Monday morning. The top 3 finalists included Paraguay, India and South African. India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021. In the final round, the Top 3 finalists were asked about the advice they would like to give to all women watching the competition. Miss India Harnaaz along with Miss South Africa and Miss Paraguay answered perfectly and concluded the competition's rounds. Finally, the winners were announced and the crown from Miss Mexico was passed on to Miss India.

The first runner up was Miss Paraguay and the second runner up was Miss South Africa. As soon as Steve Harvey announced Miss India Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu as the winner, the entire stadium broke into a cheer. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu broke into tears as soon as her name was announced as the winner. Miss Mexico Andrea Meza crowned Harnaaz as Miss Universe 2021. When the competition began on Monday Morning, Harnaaz initially made it to Top 16 and after the swimsuit round, she was a part of the Top 10.

In the final round of questioning, Harnaaz said that the advice she would love to give young women is to believe in themselves. She said, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."

In the earlier question-answer round, she was asked to convince people who believe that Climate change is a hoax otherwise. Answering the question, she expressed that one must act rather than repent and repair. The points of each round were tallied and votes were counted in the end. After this, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021.

Congratulations to Miss Universe 2021!

