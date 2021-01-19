India's historic Gabba Test win leaves Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj, Shikhar Dhawan elated; See Reactions

From injuries to racist attacks, the test series was riddled with controversies but the Indian team has successfully emerged victorious. Check out reactions of cricketers to India's win below.

India clinched the test series on Tuesday as it beat Australia in Brisbane and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the series 2-1. Team India, despite the absence of their skipper Virat Kohli, and other key players pulled off a performance like no other. From injuries to racist attacks, the series was riddled with controversies but the Indian team has successfully emerged victorious.

Creating history, the team also left millions of Indians elated as social media flooded with praises for captain Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant who led the team to victory.

Sachin Tendulkar was mighty impressed with the boys as he tweeted, "EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO. Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins! Congrats India."

Other reactions alsoo trickled in as cricketer AB De Villers tweeted, "What a Test match! The depth of Indian Cricket is scary. @RishabhPant17 , sweet number 17. Well played young man. #testcricket at its very best." Virender Sehwag also was full of praise for Pant as he tweeted, "A few years ago, these two Pant and Sundar were going great guns at the Under 19 world cup. Who would have thought a few years later, these two on Australian soil will take us on course to one of India's greatest test wins."

Check out reactions of cricketers to India's test series win:

EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

Many congratulations Team India for the fabulous show of character and skill. A wonderful test series with the perfect result. Hopefully the end of discussion of 4 day tests for a while. #INDvsAUS — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 19, 2021

What a Test match! The depth of Indian Cricket is scary. @RishabhPant17 , sweet number 17. Well played young man. #testcricket at its very best — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 19, 2021

A few years ago, these two Pant and Sundar were going great guns at the Under 19 world cup.

Who would have thought a few years later, these two on Australian soil will take us on course to one of India's greatest test wins . pic.twitter.com/FEfozghPP6 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

Speechless !!! Fortress Gabba has been breached !! What a great great game of Test match cricket . I still have goosebumps . Complete team effort . Jab hausle ho Buland toh har mushkil lage aasaan ! #TeamIndia #Merabharatmahaan — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 19, 2021

Another great milestone by my brother @RishabhPant17 achieving 1000 Test Runs at Gabba, what a beautiful sight it has been watching you play today for our country, keep going! #AUSvIND @BCCI pic.twitter.com/2OVbCKvJlH — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 19, 2021

The champions & the greatest chase!#TeamIndia has proved it again by team efforts, great character, courage & max determination! Despite the bruises, the team made it possible for our country. That’s why we play for the country’s flag to go high every time we perfom #INDvAUS — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) January 19, 2021

WHAT A TEAM!! CHAMPIONS Historic moment, historic day, historic series! Proud of the team, proud of the effort Take a bow, #TeamIndia @BCCI — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 19, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia Absolute superstars all of you A proud and historic moment for Indian cricket! Battered, bruised, but champions as well — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 19, 2021

