India's Smriti Mandhana declared ICC Women’s Cricketer of The Year 2021

All of 25, India's cricketer Smriti Mandhana has bagged a top spot. On Monday, India cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana was declared as the International Cricket Council women’s ODI cricketer for the year 2021. The star batter grabbed attention with her impressive on-field performance. Smriti has scored a staggering 855 runs across 22 internationals at an average of 38.86 with one century and five half-centuries in 2021.

The year gone by was not in any way memorable for India's women's cricket team. However, Smriti, as the star team opener, played a massive role in India's two-match win against South Africa. Out of the eight matches, India managed to win two matches against South Africa at home and Smriti scored an 80 and 48 not out in the second and final ODIs respectively.

Her century was one of the major highlights of 2021. At India's maiden pink-ball Test in Australia, Smriti Mandhana stood out with her first Test century and made it all the more special. Her innings came to an end at 127, but not before she put India in a favoured spot. While the match ended in a draw, Smriti Mandhana was declared the Player of the Match.

Smriti's impressive form continued when she scored a half century in the T20Is. She also managed to grab 29 runs off 15 balls making an everlasting impression. The 25-year-old has bagged the top spot after Australia's Ellyse Perry in 2020.

