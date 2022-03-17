Indo-American Shree Saini from US is Miss World 2021 1st runner-up; Poland’s Karolina Biewleska wins the crown

It is a proud moment for every Indian who has settled abroad as the US-based Indian-American Shree Saini has emerged as the first runner up at the Miss World 2021 event. To note, the diva was representing the United States at the prestigious event which took place on March 16 at Coca-Cola Music Hall, Puerto Rico. It was a tough competition between the beauty queens from across the world and it was Poland’s Karolina Biewleska who was crowned as the 70th Miss World.

Meanwhile, Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire was announced as the second runner-up at the Miss World 2021. The big news was announced on the official page of Miss World along with a pic of Miss World and the first and second runner ups. For the uninitiated, Shree Saini happens to be the first Indian-American to win Miss World America 2021 crown and represent the US at the event wherein she had won the Beauty With A Purpose competition. Before the prestigious event, Shree Saini had shared a post on social media urging her fans to wish her luck.

Sharing a pic of herself dressed as Miss World and giving glimpses of her preparation, Shree Saini wrote, “MISS WORLD STARTED! When I was just 6, I dressed up as Miss World, because I saw Miss World as a Superhero. A woman who serves with her loving heart. This has been my deepest desire since I was young. Everyone please pray. Thank you so much”.

Manasa Varanasi had represented India at the 70th Miss World competition and managed to make it to the top 13 contestants. To recall, India had won the prestigious crown in 2017 when Manushi Chhillar had won the title.