Following days of violent lava, rock, and ash eruptions from the Ruang volcano, Indonesia closed a provincial airport and evacuated hundreds of residents from the area, officials said on Thursday, issuing a state of emergency.

The volcanic ash caused Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado City to close for a whole day. Because Mount Ruang is more than 100 kilometers away, the shutdown was required to maintain flight safety.

The volcano on a secluded island in the province of North Sulawesi erupted dramatically on Wednesday, shooting a flaming red column of lava, glowing rock, and ash up to two miles (three kilometers) into the sky. Videos posted on social media showed purple bursts of lightning ripping across the sky above the erupting volcano.

Authorities issue a tsunami alert

Following the volcanology agency's elevation of the alert level, more than 800 people were evacuated from the area, and the authorities expanded the evacuation zone. Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari, an agency official, cited a sharp increase in volcanic activity, saying, "The potential for further eruption is still high, so we need to remain alert."

According to the official, the agency was also notified of reports of homes being destroyed by falling debris and ash, and a neighboring hospital having to be evacuated. To shield the provincial capital of Manado from the eruption's ash showers, the airport was closed by the transport authorities. A four-tiered system was used by the Indonesian government to raise alerts to the highest level. Because of these eruptions, authorities have issued tsunami warnings.

Air Asia cancels flights

Following a warning from aviation authorities about a potential safety hazard, Air Asia canceled flights at nine airports in East Malaysia and Brunei. A spokesman for the disaster mitigation agency, Abdul Muhari, stated that more people are being evacuated from the neighboring island of Tagulandang, as authorities have closed off a six-kilometer (4-mile) radius around the volcano.

He said that roughly 12,000 more people could be impacted and that about 1,500 people in high-risk regions needed to be evacuated right once. If portions of the mountain collapse into the water below, officials have also warned of the possibility of a tsunami. A tsunami caused by the volcano's previous eruption in 1871 claimed the lives of almost 400 people.

