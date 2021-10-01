Indonesian man sends social media into tizzy as he marries a rice cooker; See Pics

Marriage has been a dream for many and everyone has different dreams for their D-Day and their respective partner. In fact, many a times, people don’t hesitate from walking an extra mile to make their big day special. But would you believe it if we tell you that a man ended up marrying a rice cooker? Sounds unbelievable? But this is true and this incident took place in Indonesia wherein a man named Khoirul Anam married his rice cooker of late.

Taking to social networking site Twitter, Khoirul shared pictures from his wedding ceremonies wherein he was dressed in a traditional white attire. On the other hand, the rice cooker was dressed as a bride with a veil and the groom was also seen kissing the ‘bride’. In fact, the ‘newlywed couple’ were even signing the marriage paper as well. Sharing the pics, Khoirul wrote, “white, loving and obedient. Without you, my rice is not cooked”. And while the pics went viral in no time, Khoirul announced that he had divorced the appliance as it could only cook rice.

Check out his post:

Well, many people are touting it to be a mere publicity stunt, Khoirul Anam’s unusual wedding and divorce have certainly made him make it to the trends. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that people have taken the weird route of marriage to gain publicity. Earlier, a Brazilian model named Cris Galera had created a buzz as she ended up dressing up like a bride and married herself in a church.