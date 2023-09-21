Indonesian woman jailed for reciting Muslim prayer before consuming pork: Here's the story

An Indonesian court has sentenced a Muslim lady to two years in prison for violating the country's blasphemy laws after she posted a video on TikTok showing her performing an Islamic prayer before eating pork. The video was apparently shot while she was on a tourist visit to the island of Bali. The woman was eating pork after saying the Muslim prayer "Bismillah," which is considered haraam (forbidden) in Islam.

The woman identified as Lina Lutfiawati, also known as Lina Mukherjee, was tried on Tuesday in the Palembang district court on the island of Sumatra. According to CNN, the 33-year-old was convicted of "spreading information intended to incite hatred against religious individuals and specific groups.

Indonesian woman jailed for reciting Muslim prayer before consuming pork

Lutfiawati was traveling in Bali, a popular tourist destination in Indonesia with a mostly Hindu population in contrast to the rest of the nation. Since eating pork is prohibited in Islam, the footage caused a stir in the nation, which has the biggest Muslim population in the world.

She was accused of "knowingly eating pork skin as a Muslim" by another Indonesian after the video received millions of views and harsh criticism. According to the reports, the police later charged Lutfiawati for spreading malicious material in May, claiming that it was an act motivated by animosity against one's race, religion, or ethnicity.

The video was deemed to be blasphemous by several conservative organizations across the nation. They included the Ulema Council, the leading Muslim ecclesiastical authority in Indonesia.

Who is Lina Mukherjee?

Lina Lutfiawati, who chose the Indian name Lina Mukherjee out of a liking for Bollywood films, identifies herself as a Muslim. The lifestyle influencer, who has more than 2,000,000 TikTok subscribers, also owns a company in India.

She was imprisoned, and social media users in Indonesia have responded to it in a variety of ways, with some supporting the judge and others criticizing it as blasphemous. Others have challenged Ms. Lutfiawati's prison term, pointing out that the periods of imprisonment imposed in cases of corruption are sometimes far lighter.

Blasphemy incidents are frequently brought to light in Indonesia. Six people were earlier detained when a pub chain advertised free wine for the patron with the name "Mohammed." Islam holds that Mohammed is the final prophet to inspire Muslims. According to locals, new blasphemy laws in the nation are allegedly being utilized as a weapon to harass and harm Indonesia's minority group.

