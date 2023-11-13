Inferno chaos: LA's vital freeway scorched; Mayor urges remote work as state of emergency

A massive fire has led to the indefinite closure of a vital stretch of Interstate 10, a major artery connecting Los Angeles to Orange County.

Written by Sakina Kaukawala Published on Nov 13, 2023   |  04:22 PM IST  |  739
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Image Courtesy: Twitter/ Caltrans District 7

Key Highlight

  • A massive fire has forced the indefinite closure of a crucial stretch of Interstate 10
  • Mayor Karen Bass urges businesses to implement remote work, anticipating traffic jams and delays

Trigger Warning: This article discusses a recent incident involving a massive fire leading to the indefinite closure of a vital stretch of Interstate 10 in Los Angeles. 

A large fire has forced the prolonged closure of a crucial portion of Interstate 10, a major artery connecting Los Angeles to Orange County. Caltrans has verified the shutdown, which would affect an estimated 300,000 daily commuters and 20,000 vehicles using Southern California ports. This rapid disruption is expected to cause substantial difficulties for travelers going to and from downtown Los Angeles as per the Los Angeles Times. 

Mayor urges remote work and public transit amid traffic concerns 

Recognizing the important connection that the blocked portion represents for everyday commuters and commercial traffic, Mayor Karen Bass has issued an urgent plea to employers to allow for remote work choices. With traffic bottlenecks and delays likely in the following days, Mayor Bass is also calling for increasing usage of public transportation as an option in the aftermath of the road shutdown. While school transportation delays are predicted, all affected schools are expected to stay open. 

ALSO READ: Controversial lesson sparks outcry: Teachers removed after teaching students about 'Genocide in Palestine'

Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent of Schools in Los Angeles, promises the community that the impact on schools would be modest, although he concedes the possibility of interruptions. The extraordinary shutdown disrupts the everyday lives of hundreds of thousands of citizens, stressing the importance of adapting actions. 

State of emergency declared as firefighters battle intense flames 

Governor Newsom announced a state of emergency on Saturday afternoon in response to the gravity of the situation. The governor has asked the state Department of Transportation to seek federal aid to solve the complex issues posed by the highway shutdown. 

According to the Los Angeles Times, Over 160 firemen are battling the powerful flames that have caused significant damage to roughly 400 feet of roadway. The heat has melted the guardrails and caused structural damage. Governor Newsom compares this occurrence to the aftermath of the 1994 earthquake, emphasizing the seriousness of the issue. 

While an unhoused encampment near the fire site was evacuated to ensure safety, no fatalities or injuries have been recorded. However, the emergency response has a huge human component, as people deal with the unexpected disturbance to their regular routines. 

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and Governor Newsom has hinted at possible legal action. Property records beneath the road will be key in establishing the root cause of the disaster. Once the investigation is completed, structural experts will analyze the extent of the damage, giving essential information for future restoration and reopening of this vital traffic artery. 

ALSO READ: What is Veteran's Day? History, meaning and other details explored

Advertisement

Know more about Interstate 10 Freeway closure:

Why is Interstate 10 closed, and for how long?
Interstate 10 is closed due to a massive fire that caused extensive damage to the freeway. The closure is indefinite as authorities assess the damage, conduct investigations, and plan for reconstruction.
How many people are affected by the freeway closure?
The closure impacts 300,000 daily commuters and 20,000 trucks servicing Southern California ports. The sudden disruption has prompted urgent calls for remote work and increased use of public transit.
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala
Sakina Kaukawala

Sakina is a seeker of truth and uncovers hidden perspectives, ensuring her readers are not just informed but

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!