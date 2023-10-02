Inside U2's performance at the Sphere: Legendary band open picturesque Las Vegas venue with panache

The gigantic, dome-shaped Las Vegas Sphere, which is covered in more than a million LEDs, hosted U2 for its inaugural performance. The live performance, which was themed around the band's album Achtung, Baby, was also the first of several shows the group would perform there through the end of December.

Whatever transpired at the multibillion-dollar Las Vegas behemoth after U2's initial round of gigs over the ensuing three months, the band's "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere" performance is a miracle. U2 took the stage from the back of the open, spacious platform that was fashioned to resemble a turntable in homage to a Brian Eno art project as the lights went down for the first Sphere performance on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

U2's magical performance at 'The Sphere'

Onstage were Larry Mullen Jr.'s replacement as the drummer due to health concerns, Bram van den Berg, together with Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Bram van den Berg. The opening track from the band's "Achtung Baby" album, "Zoo Station," served as the band's first public performance in four years. Bono, strutting and waving his microphone, swiftly put on the signature eyewear of his alter ego The Fly.

This 1991 hit was performed in its full as promised, but U2 changed the order of the songs and started playing "The Fly" as words like "Patience," "Destiny," and "Truth" flashed on enormous neon screens and dozens of colored numbers and letters zoomed to the top of the Sphere's dome.

About 'The Sphere'

The building, which is 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide and occupies nearly two city blocks, is not appropriately described as a spectacle. Its dimensions are greater than a football field's length and width combined. According to designers, it is the biggest spherical-shaped theater in the world, and its walls of television screens immerse the audience in immaculate, isolating sound as well as a visual hug. It remains to be seen if other artists will be able to employ Sphere's distinctive space in equally inventive ways, but the venue is off to a promising start. Sphere is an expensive gamble.

