Instagram Top Nine Trend: HERE's how you can have your TOP Nine moments of 2019

Want to know your Top Nine post from 2019? If yes, then here's how you can get a collage of your Top Nine liked post on Instagram. Read below to find which app to use for the same.

Everyone follows a ritual on their social media account as a part of the year-ender. And one such ritual that's immensely popular on Instagram is the year-ender top nine posts. Yes, if you are scrolling through your Instagram feed and if it's filled with a collage post of the nine most-liked photos from someone's last year, then don't worry you can have it too. You don't have to work hard for it since we'll tell you how to share the same thing on your profile.

To begin with, last year, more than 4 million people had shared the grid of their most-liked pictures on Instagram. According to the developers of this collage site, Top Nine collage, a total of 8,937,900 have been generated and shared with friends this year. Yes, this popular trend is set by a third-party app and is not something that's owned by Facebook.

Here's how you can create your Top Nine collage too.

First and foremost, visit the TopNine.co website and enter your Instagram username. Once you're done with that, the site will find your most-liked shots. If you don't want to visit the site, then you can download their app, which is available in the beta version for iOS and Android in the respective app stores. However, if you use their website, you also have to enter your email id, that's because the company will send you the final product when it’s done analysing all of your images and putting together the three-by-three-grid of your images.

So it's time to rejoice since now you too can share your Top Nine moments with your Insta fam.

