International Kite Festival 2020: Check out the first pictures from the fest that has commenced in Gujarat

The festival which begun in Gujarat on January 7 is on in full swing. Check out the lovely visuals from the ongoing festival.

India is the land of festivals and this time around there is yet another thing to celebrate! One of the greatest festivals is the one that takes place in January in the state of Gujarat. The International Kite Festival commenced on January 7 and will go on for an entire week. This festival also marks the change from winter to summer.

The festival is organised and known to allow a hundred participants who come together to celebrate the festival and fly innovative and extremely large kites in the sky. The kites come in all kinds of shapes and sizes from cartoon characters to flags of countries and even have a number of countries including Japan, Italy, Malaysia, USA, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Canada, UK and more participating in the festival. The festival is currently taking place in Gujarat. People even make their own kites using a range of materials, apart form buying the ready made ones available in the brightly coloured markets.

Check out some of the first pictures from the festival which commenced yesterday.

International Kite Festival held at Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat earlier today; children performed Surya Namaskar during the event pic.twitter.com/qDG43D2okF — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) January 7, 2020

The festival will continue until January 14th 2020, which is the day observed for Makarsankranti (also known as the festival of kites). The festival is not just happening at Ahmadabad but will also take place in different cities including Surat and Vadodra. This edition of the festival is likely to see more than 140 kite flying experts from all over the world, along with experts from all the states of India participating in this colourful and bright festival.

