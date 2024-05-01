Know everything about the International Labor Day

Every year on May 1, countries around the world join their hands in celebrating International Labor Day. It is a day set aside to recognize the fundamental role played by workers and those belonging to the working class in building our societies.

A date worth noting: May 1

International Labor Day is also known as May Day since it falls on this date every year. This day reminds us that no amount of money can buy the loyalty and commitment shown by employees globally towards their various duties, which keep nations moving forward.

It could be any other ordinary Wednesday, but since it’s not, we should take advantage of such opportunities to say “Thank You” or simply show appreciation to all workers.

A historical point of view: The Haymarket Affair

The late 19th century gave rise to what is now known as International Workers’ Day following an incident called The Haymarket Affair in Chicago back in 1886.

However, amidst all these troubles, something good still managed to emerge because socialist parties across Europe met in 1889.

They agreed to designate May 1 each year as International Labor Day, which is henceforth celebrated worldwide among workers. This acts as a sign for them not to give up hope even if things seem impossible at times.

Rights and contributions

International Labor Day goes far beyond being just another public holiday; it serves as a platform for recognizing the contributions made by different individuals to societal development without bias.

For instance, infrastructural development cannot take place if people do not put up buildings, and economic growth cannot occur if nobody is willing to work hard enough, so this day should not be treated lightly.

Moreover, knowledge about what workers are entitled to forms part of the essence behind celebrating International Labor Day since employees often find themselves being exploited simply because they do not know their rights.

Only through understanding these rights can one demand fair pay and safe working conditions, among others. On top of everything else, International Workers’ Day also fosters community spirit in people.

The significance of this day cannot be underestimated as it brings into sharp focus the role played by workers and the working class people in making our world what it is today.

