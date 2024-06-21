On June 21, 2024, people throughout the world will celebrate the tenth International Yoda Day. The purpose of the day is to spread knowledge of the many spiritual, mental, and physical benefits of yoga. Beyond national and cultural boundaries, this global movement acknowledges the profound benefits of the age-old Indian practice of yoga for our mental, physical, and spiritual well-being.

International Yoga Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance

June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day, marking the importance of light and the start of Dakshinayana, an auspicious time in Indian culture. It is also the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Theme

This year's theme, Yoga for Self and Society, highlights how yoga promotes both social harmony and personal well-being. It emphasizes how human and societal health are intertwined and presents yoga as a means of fostering both individual development and social progress.

History

Though the history of yoga dates back, Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, is credited with founding International Yoga Day. In his 2014 address to the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Modi proposed the creation of a global day commemorating yoga.

In December 2014, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution acknowledging the universal appeal of yoga and declaring June 21st as International Yoga Day.

Advertisement

Significance

Since its first year, International Yoga Day has grown significantly. Large-scale yoga classes, workshops, and cultural events are organized by governments, yoga institutes, and people worldwide. With its many benefits for living a balanced, healthy life, the day has grown into a powerful platform for promoting yoga.

The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of yoga's many health advantages throughout the world. It inspires people to include yoga in their everyday routines by building a global community of practitioners. Strength, endurance, and flexibility are all improved by yoga. Numerous physical conditions, such as back discomfort and cardiovascular problems, can be prevented and managed with regular practice.

Beyond physical health, yoga has major advantages for mental wellness. It facilitates mental clarity, improves focus, and lowers stress. Yoga is a spiritual practice that promotes inner harmony and tranquility while leading practitioners toward self-awareness and self-realization. This spiritual component facilitates a deeper level of self-connection for practitioners.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Snap launches new generative AI technology tools; allowing users to see more realistic special effects