Internet erupts over viral video of meteor strike across Portugal and Spain; DEETS inside

Several videos of a massive meteor lighting up the skies of Spain and Portugal on Saturday went viral, causing a stir on social media. While there has been no official confirmation of the meteor, social media users have shared photos and videos of the sky lit up by a bright blue light, as per a report by Republic World.

Viral videos and social media reactions

As soon as the first visuals went viral, social media was flooded with reactions. Many users expressed surprise, while others were taken aback. One Reddit user said, “Wow this was impressive, so bright! From the color, it seems to be made of magnesium.” Another user commented, “Here’s where I’m weirded out. The person filming it probably missed actually seeing it. I thank you for your service." A different user commented, "That green glow is consistent with meteorites."

On X (formerly Twitter), a user posted a video with the caption "UNREAL!! MASSIVE Meteor sighting over Portugal! To see a streak like this is a once-in-a-lifetime event! No word on whether it hit earth and became a meteorite! Also seen for hundreds of miles! Wow." Another X user, Collin Rugg, posted a video with the caption, "Meteor spotted in the skies over Spain and Portugal. This is insane."

What is a Meteorite?

Meteorites or meteors are space rock fragments that fall to Earth's surface after passing through the atmosphere. Most meteorites come from asteroids, which are rocky bodies in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Some come from comets, which contain ice, dust, and rocky material. Meteorites can occasionally originate on the Moon or Mars. Meteoroids are defined by NASA as objects that enter the Earth's atmosphere at high speeds and burn up. If they hit the ground, they are meteors.

Official alerts and public concerns

According to CGN, the Civil Protection website issued an alert indicating the potential fall of a meteorite in the Castro Daire region of the Viseu district. The intense flash of blue light stunned people, and many were concerned about potential damage. The episode was followed by a distant rumble, which disturbed the peace of the night. Firefighters were immediately dispatched to prepare for any unforeseen incidents.

