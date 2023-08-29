iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: What changes can users expect ahead of new phone release?

As the arrival of new iPhones approaches, enthusiasm and expectation among Apple fans reach unprecedented heights. While it is no secret that Apple keeps most details under wraps until the official introduction, speculations and leaks continue to surface, giving us an idea of what the next iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro will look like.

The Design of the iPhone 15 Pro

The design is one of the most anticipated upgrades. Apple's design is refreshed every few years, and it is rumored that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro will include a big design revamp this time. According to leaked pictures, the phone will have a more squared-off appearance, like the iPhone 5, with reduced bezels and smaller notches for the front-facing camera. The backs of the devices are also expected to change, with a more precise camera module arrangement and the possible removal of the charging connector, indicating a drive toward a purely wireless future.

Display of the iPhone 15 Pro

In terms of display, reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro will both have upgraded ProMotion technology, resulting in a smoother and more responsive scrolling experience. The display sizes are predicted to be comparable to those of its predecessors, with the iPhone 15 Pro likely to have a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Pro likely to have a 6.7-inch display. There have also been reports about an always-on display feature, like what is available on the Apple Watch.

ALSO READ: Who is Mark Ridley-Thomas? Former LA city councilman sentenced to 42 months in prison

Apple strives for excellence in performance, and the next iPhones are rumored to include the most recent and powerful A16 Bionic chip. This new chip is expected to be created using 4nm technology, providing better performance and energy efficiency than its predecessor. This translates to faster and more fluid multitasking, gaming, and overall device usage.

Battery Life of iPhone 15 Pro

Apple has been working on different enhancements in battery life and charging. While wireless charging has become a standard feature, it is possible that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro will include a new type of long-range wireless charging, allowing customers to charge their devices without the need for a charging mat. Furthermore, it is rumored that Apple will finally include a higher-wattage charger in the box, allowing for faster charging speeds.

It should be noted, however, that these are all rumors and leaks, and Apple has not confirmed any of these facts. The exact features and enhancements that Apple has in store for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro will have to wait until the formal announcement event. Nonetheless, based on leaks and reports, it appears that Apple is gearing up to release another outstanding array of iPhones that will push the boundaries of smartphone technology even further.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When is Labor Day in the US? Here's all you need to know about the federal holiday