Is a Dumbo Octopus harmless? Deep sea creature makes rare sighting in ghostly footage

An Ocean Exploration Trust remotely controlled vehicle that was currently exploring the north Pacific Ocean came upon a rare "Dumbo" octopus. The "ghostly" creature was observed swimming around 2,665 meters (8,743 feet) below the researchers' ROV Little Hercules, which was about 20 meters from the ocean floor.

The octopus uses its ear-like fins to swim whose look is similar to that of the title character of the 1941 Disney film "Dumbo," which was seen on an EVNautilus live broadcast that was taking place in the seas around Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument (PMNM) in the north Pacific Ocean.

The Corps of Exploration crew was circling over ROV Little Hercules when they noticed the sea creature. The rare aquatic animal's footage was uploaded to EVNautilus' YouTube channel. The team is currently collecting information in the mainly unexplored northwest region to better understand patterns of species distribution and the geology of the seamount, according to their website. According to the Nautilus Live website, PMNM is the biggest marine protected area in the United States, comprising more than 1.5 million square kilometers.

What is a 'Dumbo Octopus'?

The dumbo octopus is a rare species of octopus that has huge, ear-like fins. Rarely seen or captured, they live in the deep ocean seas. Scientists often learn new things about these odd animals as a result of their mysterious existence. It is an umbrella octopus with short, stubby fins and a U-shaped mantle. Only deep water and high-pressure conditions are able to support these species.

Size of Dumbo Octopus

In comparison to other octopus groupings, the dumbo octopus is rather tiny. The majority of them are under a foot long overall, with the average being just around 8 inches. Average weights are not known for these animals since they are infrequently found and, when they are, infrequently collected. The biggest recorded specimen, though, weighed about 13 pounds. This creature was 5.9 feet long, approximately six times as long as the normal person, thus it probably weighed a lot more than the typical dumbo octopus.

Is 'Dumbo Octopus' harmless?

It is unknown whether the dumbo octopus poses a threat to people. They are tiny creatures that can only be reached by specialized equipment and are located in deep seas. As a result, people are not at risk from them.

