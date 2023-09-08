Is Adin Ross going to interview Kim Jong Un in North Korea? Kickboss floats ridiculous idea on livestream

Adin Ross, a controversial streamer, was among the first popular content producers to sign up with Kick, a budding streaming service that came as an alternative to Twitch. Since joining, the streamer has gathered more than 600,000 fans. Ross originally made his signing of one of the first significant contracts to stream solely on Kick with fellow celebrity TrainwrecksTV public back in February 2023.

Since then, Adin has made news for a number of reasons, including disclosing his battles with addiction and receiving several swattings. And if Eddie Craven, the head of Kick, is to be believed, he wants Adin to go to North Korea so that they may collaborate for the benefit of Kim Jong Un's enormous community.

Eddie asks Adin Ross to interview Kim Jong Un

During a stream, Eddie Craven, the head of Kick said that he wants Adin to visit North Korea and IRL stream an interview with Kim Jung Un. The discussion about wanting to live-stream from North Korea started while the two when Eddie and Ross were on a call.

Eddie said to Ross, “I know it sounds like I’m f*cking around, but I swear to god going to North Korea and giving them a chance to show their world off, I think this could happen, let's give it a crack. “Have a think about it, no pressure.” To this, the Kick streamer replied, “Alright, I got you bro I won’t let you down, Eddie. I’ve decided that maybe I was born here to solve world peace.” Adin in his personal message for the North Korean leader said that he would want to take Kim Jong Un out to lunch before their interview.

The interview's prospects seem uncertain, as U.S. citizens typically require special permits to enter North Korea using their passports. According to the U.S. Department of State, entry must be in the national interest to be granted. Eddie, however, has different intentions for his trip. He co-founded Stake.com, a gambling website recently targeted in a breach costing over 40 million dollars, allegedly orchestrated by the North Korean-based hacking collective Kick Lazarus.

