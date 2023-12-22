Is Brad Pitt more 'at ease' with new girlfriend Ines de Ramon? Here's what an insider has to say

Brad Pitt seems to have found happiness and solace in his relationship with Ines de Ramon following his infamous divorce from Hollywood sex legend Angelina Jolie. With Ramon, his lover, by his side, Pitt recently celebrated his 60th birthday on Tuesday night.

The couple was photographed in front of Mother Wolf, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, as they left with gifts and balloons. Following his 60th birthday celebrations, the Babylon actor "seems more relaxed than before," an insider tells PEOPLE.

Is Brat Pitt more at ease' with new girlfriend Ines de Ramon?

The insider goes on to say that Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, seem very comfortable when they're together and that he's certainly more at ease than he has been in the past few years. Talking about Pitt turning 60 and how the actor is feeling, the insider says, "Look, he's Brad Pitt. He's handsome, intelligent, famous, and free. In his place, I'd be happy at any age."

Pitt and de Ramon were seen together at a Bono performance in Los Angeles in November 2022, marking their first public appearance together. Sources told PEOPLE at the time that the couple had been dating for a few months. De Ramon celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday and her 34th on Tuesday, respectively, and she has been by his side all week.

Their joyous celebration commenced with an extended weekend in an opulent Parisian hotel situated near the Champs-Elysées, which an additional source informs PEOPLE was an unexpected gift for Pitt.

In a period of intense public scrutiny, Pitt and De Ramon's relationship has remained comparatively private. With a trip to Cabo to ring in the New Year, the couple solidified their love for one another. They have a close relationship because of their divorces, TMZ claims. Brad is enjoying his peaceful relationship, and Ines, who has been described as having zero drama and being very low-key, seems to be a good fit for him.

