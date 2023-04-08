Is Donald Trump Jr. behind the crime against his father? Find out

In light of his father's recent arrest on criminal charges, Donald Trump Jr. has acknowledged that he personally signed one of the hush money payments in question.

The son of the former president revealed to a right-wing news outlet that some of Mr. Trump's 34 criminal counts of manipulating company documents are related to his own deeds.

Here is what Donald Trump Jr. stated:

"I am that son. Like I mentioned, it is obviously not a violation of campaign finance laws if it comes from his personal trust, not to a campaign, not from the campaign, and not from the money it raised.

What's the ongoing subject in this matter?

Prosecutors claim that a check made out to Mr. Trump's former "fixer," Michael Cohen, was incorrectly listed in the Trump Organisation's financial records as a "retainer" in the criminal indictment, which was unsealed on Tuesday.

Former Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg, who is currently detained on Riker's Island following a fraud conviction, "and the defendant's son, as trustees," signed the check.

Although the son in question was not identified in the charging paperwork, Don Jr. eventually acknowledged that it was him as he joined his father in denouncing the accusations.

In the criminal case, Don Jr. has not been charged with any misconduct, and the money itself is legitimate.

Instead, the prosecution contends that a crime was committed when this payment to Cohen and numerous others were misrepresented in the financial records of the Trump Organization.

When the fabricated records were created while another crime was being committed, the crime became a felony.