Is Eduardo Rodriguez married? 5 things about Tigers ace's personal life

Eduardo Rodriguez is one of the most popular Venezuelan professional baseball pitchers who plays for the Detroit Tigers. Rodriguez used to play for the Boston Red Sox. In 2010, Rodriguez joined the Baltimore Orioles as a free agent from abroad. Eduardo Rodriguez made his MLB debut in May 2015 after being traded to the Red Sox following the 2014 campaign.

Recently, Rodriguez has been grabbing headlines, in order to prevent a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez invoked his no-trade clause. Rodriguez has improved this year after being 5-5 in just 17 starts the previous year, his first in Detroit after cashing in on his successful stint with the Boston Red Sox.

5 things to know about the personal life of Eduardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez is married to Catherine, a fashion blogger. Catherine’s Instagram bio reads that she creates digital content. She also likes to meditate and practice Reiki. The couple, who were married on November 21, 2012, have two children. Rodriguez and Catherine gave birth to Annie Valentina in August 2013 and welcomed their son Ian on April 16, 2017.

Rodriguez was born in Valencia, Carabobo, Venezuela on April 7, 1993. He is the third child among his other siblings. On his left forearm, Rodriguez inked the name Magales who is his mother.

Due to a marital conflict, Rodriguez was added to the restricted list in 2022. When the marriage problem developed, Rodriguez was about to make his comeback from a rib injury, and his request for time off to handle the personal matter was approved by the team.

Coming to Rodriguez's salary, an agreement was drawn between Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers for a five-year, 77 million dollar contract with an average yearly salary of 15.4 million dollars. Rodriguez is paid a 14 million dollar base salary in 2023.

After the Tigers announced in 2022 that starting pitcher Rodriguez will be reinstated from the restricted list, Rodriguez stopped communicating with the squad while they were on the road. But after approximately a month, they were allowed to do so. During this time, in order to assist himself mentally and to be ready for his return, Rodriguez said he worked with a psychologist while he was away.

