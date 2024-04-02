Is Elon Musk becoming Disney's 'Chief DEI Officer'? Internet buzzes with April Fool's speculation

Musk declared on X that he would take a position at Disney as 'Chief DEI Officer.' Many are doubting the announcement though, given that it was made on April Fool's Day.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Apr 02, 2024  |  05:08 PM IST |  574
(Image Courtesy: U.S. Air Force)
Image Courtesy: U.S. Air Force
Key Highlight
  • Elon Musk's surprising announcement on X claims he's joining Disney as 'Chief DEI Officer'
  • Speculation arises due to the timing of the announcement on April Fool's Day

In the midst of the April Fool's Day hoopla, Elon Musk made an unexpected announcement that sent shockwaves through the internet. Musk allegedly stated in a recent update on X that he is joining Disney as their ‘Chief DEI Officer’. 

But given that Disney has not yet provided an official statement and that Musk made his announcement on April 1st, many are wondering if this is all just a joke. 

Elon Musk's announcement on X

Elon Musk revealed his excitement about the possibility of playing a big role at Disney in the post. "Excited to join Disney as their Chief DEI Officer. Can't wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke! Even the linguini."


Skepticism soon surfaced because of Musk's history of lighthearted behavior on social media and the announcement's April Fool's Day timing. The rumors were fueled further by Disney's apparent lack of announcement regarding Musk's supposed appointment. Many users expressed their skepticism and amusing responses on social media platforms. 

Internet reaction

Musk's post attracted a lot of attention; in the hours following its posting, it had received over 1.4 million views. A range of emotions, including skepticism, laughter, and outright disbelief, were expressed in the comments section. "Sorry guys, posted this from the wrong account," says a comment on Elon Musk's parody account, to which Musk responded with a laughing emoji. 

Related Stories

How Much Did Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Lose During Instagram, Facebook Global Outage? READ
trending
How Much Did Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Lose During Instagram, Facebook Global Outage? READ
What Is ChatGPT's New Voice Feature? New Function To Read Responses Aloud To You
trending
What Is ChatGPT's New Voice Feature? New Function To Read Responses Aloud To You

Advertisement

Others made jokes about Musk's prior legal battles with Disney, including the action he spearheaded on behalf of former Star Wars actress Gina Carano against the studio.


One user jokingly commented, “I'm applying for the position of Chief Meme Officer.” Another one commented, “This would save Disney. Lol!” While some users dismissed the reported appointment as just another April Fool's joke, others saw it as a possible way to address Disney's problems. 

“You can do better than this for an April Fool’s joke,” a user joined doubting Musk’s capacity for an April Fool’s joke. Another commented wondering why April Fool’s aren’t so amusing anymore, “April Fool’s does not really have the impact it once did. I wonder why?”

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Raises Concerns Over Potential Risks Of Artificial Intelligence, Urges Honesty In AI Development

Advertisement

Know more about Elon Musk joining Disney as 'Chief DEI Officer':

Is Elon Musk really joining Disney as their 'Chief DEI Officer'?
Elon Musk announced his intention to join Disney in this role, but Disney has not confirmed the appointment.
What is a 'Chief DEI Officer'?
A Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer is responsible for promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within an organization, ensuring that all employees feel valued and included regardless of their background.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala

Sakina is a seeker of truth and uncovers hidden perspectives, ensuring her readers are not just informed but

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles