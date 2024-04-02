Is Elon Musk becoming Disney's 'Chief DEI Officer'? Internet buzzes with April Fool's speculation

In the midst of the April Fool's Day hoopla, Elon Musk made an unexpected announcement that sent shockwaves through the internet. Musk allegedly stated in a recent update on X that he is joining Disney as their ‘Chief DEI Officer’.

But given that Disney has not yet provided an official statement and that Musk made his announcement on April 1st, many are wondering if this is all just a joke.

Elon Musk's announcement on X

Elon Musk revealed his excitement about the possibility of playing a big role at Disney in the post. "Excited to join Disney as their Chief DEI Officer. Can't wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke! Even the linguini."

Skepticism soon surfaced because of Musk's history of lighthearted behavior on social media and the announcement's April Fool's Day timing. The rumors were fueled further by Disney's apparent lack of announcement regarding Musk's supposed appointment. Many users expressed their skepticism and amusing responses on social media platforms.

Internet reaction

Musk's post attracted a lot of attention; in the hours following its posting, it had received over 1.4 million views. A range of emotions, including skepticism, laughter, and outright disbelief, were expressed in the comments section. "Sorry guys, posted this from the wrong account," says a comment on Elon Musk's parody account, to which Musk responded with a laughing emoji.

Others made jokes about Musk's prior legal battles with Disney, including the action he spearheaded on behalf of former Star Wars actress Gina Carano against the studio.

One user jokingly commented, “I'm applying for the position of Chief Meme Officer.” Another one commented, “This would save Disney. Lol!” While some users dismissed the reported appointment as just another April Fool's joke, others saw it as a possible way to address Disney's problems.

“You can do better than this for an April Fool’s joke,” a user joined doubting Musk’s capacity for an April Fool’s joke. Another commented wondering why April Fool’s aren’t so amusing anymore, “April Fool’s does not really have the impact it once did. I wonder why?”

