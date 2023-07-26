Is Elon Musk looking to rebrand Twitter? New name and other details explored

Elon Musk is all set to rebrand the biggest platform ‘Twitter’ owned by him. The billionaire recently announced that the logo of ‘Twitter’ will be changed. The new logo is now introduced as ‘X’ from its previous logo which is a bluebird. Not only this but Musk also revealed that the URL “X.com” will now automatically take users directly to ‘Twitter’. The new logo was finally unveiled by him on Sunday, via his social media platform.

This marks two of the biggest changes that have been brought in the most popular social media platform ever since Musk bought it last year for $44 billion. Linda Yaccarino who is the CEO of Twitter wrote in her tweet that X will be a platform that will deliver everything.

“There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well …..everything” Linda Yaccarino - Twitter

Elon Musk and his vision for ‘Twitter’ as ‘X’

Last year, Musk had dropped hints about changing the name of the platform to ‘X’ before owning the company. There is no doubt that Musk is truly a visionary and his vision to rebrand Twitter is promising. Musk had announced that X will not just be a social media app but will also provide various other services such as video messaging, online banking, and others.

In an interview, while talking about the app, Ashlee Vance, the author of Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future said, “He wants to create an app similar to how WeChat is used in China, where it’s part of the fabric of day-to-day life. You can use it to communicate, to consume new, to buy things, to pay rent, to book appointments with the doctor and even to pay your fines.”

Recently, Twitter has been constantly urging users to get the premium blue ticks by providing them with the best features of the app by paying. While the plan for rebranding has been for a long time, it comes after recently the platform ‘Threads’ was introduced, which witnessed a massive number of followers and users joining in. Musks’ vision of rebranding Twitter might bring in more users to hop in buying the premium blue tick.

