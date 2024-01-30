Is Final Fantasy XIV available for free? All we know about the Free Trial

Final Fantasy XIV, a popular MMORPG, has received attention for its captivating storyline and intense gameplay. For those interested in delving into the world of Eorzea without making a purchase, the free trial provides an extensive experience, as per Tom’s Guide. Let's look at what this trial includes and how it compares to the Starter Edition.

What's included in the Free Trial?

The Final Fantasy XIV free trial includes a wide range of features, giving players an idea of what the game has to offer. Here's a rundown of the key components included:

Base Game and Expansions: Players can access all of the content from the base game, A Realm Reborn, as well as the initial two expansions, Heavensward and Stormblood.

Playable Races: Choose between a variety of races, including Hyur, Elezen, Lalafell, Roegadyn, Miqo'te, and Au Ra, all of which have their own distinct characteristics.

Jobs: Battle in a wide range of jobs, from stalwart Paladins to mystical Summoners and all that's in between.

Miscellaneous Features: For additional entertainment, try your hand at crafting, fishing, and mini-games at the Gold Saucer.

Restrictions on the Free Trial

While the free trial contains a lot of content, there are some limitations in place to prevent abuse and keep the game balanced. These restrictions include:

Advertisement

Level Cap: Players are limited to level 70, with no further progression possible.

Currency Limit: Trial players can only have a total of 300,000 Gil.

Communication Limitations: There are restrictions on in-game chat and interaction with other players.

Market Board and Trading: Players won't be able to use the market board or interact with other players.

Group Activities: Restrictions regarding forming parties and taking part in specific activities like raids and PvP battles.

Comparing the Free Trial to the Starter Edition

For those looking to delve deeper into the world of Final Fantasy XIV, the Starter Edition is a step up from the free trial. The Starter Edition, priced at $19.99, includes all of the trial's features without the restrictions. In addition, players get a 30-day subscription to continue exploring the game.

After the initial subscription period, players can choose to continue the journey with a monthly subscription. The entry-level membership tier costs $12.99, whereas the standard tier is $14.99. The key difference between the entry and standard tiers is the maximum number of characters allowed for each Physical Data Center, with the standard version supporting up to 40 characters versus eight in the entry version.

ALSO READ: PlayStation State of Play 2024: Streaming details and all you need to know