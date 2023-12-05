Is GTA 6's Vice City based off Florida and Miami? Exploring the game's city, and the inspiration behind it

After the trailer was leaked ahead of schedule, Rockstar revealed that Grand Theft Auto VI will take place in a contemporary Vice City. The Vice City setting and the fact that GTA VI will feature the first female protagonist in the series with plot elements reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde are just two of the many small details about the game that have slowly surfaced over the past two years and are now confirmed by the trailer.

While the trailer indicates that GTA VI will launch in 2025, Rockstar clarified in a press release later on Monday that the game will launch on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S in the same year.

Is GTA 6's Vice City based on Florida and Miami?

It appears that Vice City, one of the most recognizable settings in the Grand Theft Auto universe, may be the site of the much awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel. This made-up place, which was last seen in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories in 2006, is based on Miami.

The Miami-inspired setting of the upcoming game may be complemented by additional areas based on different regions of Florida on its map. In September 2022, approximately ninety video clips featuring early development footage from Grand Theft Auto 6 were leaked online, revealing a wealth of fascinating details.

Apart from potential heroes and gameplay elements, the GTA 6 leaks strongly implied that the game would take place in Vice City. In addition to the Miami setting, Grand Theft Auto 6 may feature locations like Port Gellhorn, which is purportedly modeled after Panama City, Florida.

About GTA VI trailer

The trailer offered more substance than that, with Vice City, a made-up Miami, serving as the backdrop for GTA staples like fast cars, careless gunplay, handfuls of stolen money, and general American-style hedonism.

The only main character in the teaser was a woman named Lucia. Lucia, who is seen in the beginning of the trailer wearing a prison jumpsuit, is apparently going to commit some crimes with her boyfriend after she is supposedly let out of jail.

